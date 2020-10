New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has reported a 20 per cent drop in revenue to $652.2m for the third quarter of 2020, a significant improvement on the previous quarter, despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue from the company’s Las Vegas Locals segment was 20 per cent lower than the same period last year at $171.1m, while the Downtown Las Vegas segment saw revenue drop by 71 per cent to $17.5m and Midwest [...]