Golden Nugget Online Gaming has reported strong revenue growth in New Jersey during the third quarter of the year, ahead of its public debut next month through its combination with Nasdaq-listed Landcadia Holdings II.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) generated net gaming revenue of $25.9m in Q3, an increase of 92 per cent versus the same period a year ago following a 93 per cent improvement in gross gaming revenue to $28.9m. Operating income for the [...]