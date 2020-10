New York-listed casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings has reported a 10 per cent fall in revenue to $116.6m for the third quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 continued to negatively impact results.

The revenue decline was attributed to the various state restrictions on casino guest numbers, gaming positions and other amenities in order to limit the spread of the pandemic, partially offset by incremental revenue from newly acquired Casino KC in Missouri and Casino Vicksburg in [...]