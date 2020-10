New York-listed casino and sports betting operator MGM Resorts International has seen net revenue drop 66 per cent to $1.1bn during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of mandated restrictions relating to the pandemic.

Revenue improved compared to the second quarter’s 91 per cent decline, with revenue from Las Vegas Strip Resorts down by 68 per cent year-on-year to $481m as a result of operational restrictions related to COVID-19 and a partial quarter of [...]