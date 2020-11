Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in September as total wagers increased by 41 per cent year-on-year to $31.3m.

September’s sports betting wagers were just below the state’s record $31.7m set last December, and marked the second consecutive full month of sports betting operations after the state’s two land-based casinos were reopened in July following their COVID-19 related closure.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: September 2020 (US$)

Wagers from the retail sportsbook at Twin River fell [...]