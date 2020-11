Latvia’s regulated gambling market has seen total turnover decline by 46 per cent to €129.2m in the first nine months of 2020, despite signs of improvement during the third quarter period.

With first half results significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, turnover in the third quarter improved but was still down by 33 per cent versus a year ago at €55.1m.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from gambling declined by 45 per cent to €123.1m over the nine-month [...]