Australia’s Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) has reported a 5 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$450.2m for its financial year ended 31 July.

The increase in revenue was largely attributed to the halt of national and international sport during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in reduced competition from other betting products as horse racing continued to run.

However, revenue growth was impacted by the complete closure of the TAB agents retail network, with all PubTAB’s [...]