New York-listed social casino operator SciPlay enjoyed another strong quarter of growth as revenue increased by 30 per cent to $151.2m in the third quarter of 2020.

Mobile revenue increased by 35 per cent year-on-year to $131.8m, with average daily active users (DAUs) falling marginally to 2.6m. Average monthly active users (MAUs) fell by 0.5 per cent to 7.3m, while average revenue per DAU rose 34 per cent to $0.63.

“The third quarter represented another strong quarter [...]