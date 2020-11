Stockholm-listed iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global grew third quarter revenue to €39.0m as it benefited from the strong development of its B2B segment.

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 climbed 20.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 33.2 per cent improvement in B2B net revenue to €30.0m.

Within B2B, the Aspire Core segment (platform) accounted for net revenue of €25.3m, an increase of 12.4 per cent versus Q3 2019, while the Pariplay aggregation and games [...]