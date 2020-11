Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator LeoVegas has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to €88.9m for the third quarter of 2020, despite results in the Nordic region being impacted by temporary restrictions implemented in Sweden.

Revenue from Casino accounted for 77 per cent of the Q3 total, with Live Casino contributing a further 16 per cent and Sports Betting 7 per cent.

In the Nordic region, revenue fell by 20 per cent versus a year [...]