Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Enlabs has reported a 35 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to €13.6m, benefiting from a significant rise in active customers during the period.

The "transformative quarter" saw Enlabs acquire Shogun Group, migrate Optibet Latvia onto its own platform, and make a compulsory bid to take full ownership of Global Gaming 555, which completed earlier this week.

“The Enlabs team is as busy as ever,” said Enlabs CEO and president George [...]