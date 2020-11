New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has reported a 52 per cent increase in net revenue to $1.38bn for the third quarter of 2020 following its merger with Eldorado Resorts on 20 July.

The growth was driven by the addition of Eldorado results, although combined operations saw same-store revenue fall by 34 per cent year-on-year to $1.84bn.

This includes properties classified as discontinued operations but not divested at the end of the period, and eliminating results of [...]