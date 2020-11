Washington DC’s regulated sports betting market hit a new high in October as total wagers reached $4.2m during the month.

Sports betting wagers via the DC Lottery’s GambetDC mobile app and website rose by 28 per cent compared to the previous month’s $3.3m, with a total of $3.4m was paid out during the month in player winnings.

The number of bets placed climbed by 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 113,407.

The District’s only other licensee, William Hill’s retail [...]