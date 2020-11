Frankfurt-listed online betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 16 per cent drop in net revenue to €73.5m for the first nine months of 2020.

bet-at-home.com generated total betting and gaming turnover of €2.1bn during the period, a decline of 12.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, with gross revenue down 13 per cent to €93.0m due to the negative effects of COVID-19 and legal restrictions in certain markets.

With betting and gaming [...]