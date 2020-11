West Virginia’s licensed casino operators collected $97.8m in combined wagers from sports betting and iGaming during October.

The state’s five sportsbooks saw total sports betting wagers increase by 47 per cent year-on-year to $44.6m for the four-week period ended 31 October, comprising $26.6m from online sports betting and $18.0m from retail sports betting.

October 2020 Wagers Comparison (US$)

Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino at Charles Town took over as the new market leader for sports betting as October [...]