Michigan’s three commercial casinos have reported a 12 per cent fall in revenue to $101.4m for the month of October, despite increasing contributions from retail sports betting.

With the three Detroit casinos continuing to operate at 15 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, table games and slots revenue fell by 19 per cent year-on-year to $93.8m, marking a 7 per cent improvement compared to the previous month.

October Adjusted Revenue Comparison (US$)

Gaming revenue from MGM Grand [...]