Indiana’s regulated sports betting market hit another record high in October as total handle increased to $230.9m for the month.

The state’s 11 operational sportsbooks saw wagers increase by 11 per cent month-on-month, with online sports betting contributing $193.0m and retail $37.9m.

American football accounted for more than a third of total wagers in October at $84.7m, followed by baseball at $26.6m and basketball at $10.8m. Parlay bets accounted for a further $61.1m in wagers and other [...]