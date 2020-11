Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to €7.4m for the third quarter of 2020, as new depositing customers (NDCs) nearly doubled compared to a year ago.

With organic growth of just 3 per cent, Raketech's revenue growth in Q3 was driven by the newly acquired Lead Republik business. Casino represented 86 per cent of Q3 revenue , up from a 67 per cent share a year ago, with sports [...]