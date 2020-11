New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has posted a 15 per cent fall in total revenue to $982m for the third quarter of 2020, despite seeing strong growth in digital and betting revenue during the period.

Third quarter results reflected the continued global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at a lower level compared to the second quarter.

Global lottery revenue grew by 3 per cent to $570m, driven by double-digit growth in [...]