New York-listed DraftKings has raised its full-year revenue forecast for 2020 after third quarter revenue nearly doubled to $132.8m.

Revenue from B2C operations increased by 55 per cent year-on-year to $103.7m following the return of major global sports, with B2B activity from SBTech contributing a further $29.2m in revenue.

DraftKings generated more than 80 per cent of its Q3 revenue from the United States, with international revenue amounting to $26.0m.

Monthly unique players increased by 64 per cent [...]