New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total gaming revenue increase by 15 per cent to $338.1m in October, buoyed by strong growth in iGaming and a record performance in sports betting.

The land-based sector continued to decline as casinos operate under Covid-related restrictions, with revenue falling 8 per cent year-on-year to $186.1m following a 10 per cent drop in slot machine win to $132.9m and a 3 per cent decline in table game win [...]