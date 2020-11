Illinois’ regulated sports betting market collected total wagers of $285.2m in September, of which 93 per cent was generated online.

In the third full month since sports betting was regulated, the state’s eight operational sportsbooks saw total wagers soar 104 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting wagers of $264.4m and retail wagers of $20.8m.

Illinois Sports Betting Handle: September 2020 (US$)

Churchill Downs Incorporated and Rush Street Gaming’s Rivers Casino Des Plaines (trading [...]