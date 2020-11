The latest data from Britain’s Gambling Commission has revealed that the online gambling market grew to £420m in September, with sports betting boosted by the return of the English Premier League.

After three consecutive months of decline, data collected from licensed online gambling operators covering 80 per cent of the market showed a 3 per cent month-on-month increase in gross gambling yield (GGY) in September, with the number of active player accounts increasing 7 per cent.

Aug [...]