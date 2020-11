Gaming technology supplier GAN has reported an 86 per cent improvement in third quarter revenue to $10.27m, although higher costs contributed to a widening loss for the period.

Real-money iGaming revenue climbed by 86.3 per cent year-on-year to $7.69m in Q3, with simulated gaming contributing revenue of $2.58m, an increase of 85.5 per cent versus the same period a year ago.

This growth was driven by the US market, which almost doubled revenue to $8.66m, while revenue [...]