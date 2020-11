The latest survey into gambling participation in Sweden shows a minor rise in real-money gambling in 2020, marking the first growth in eight years.

The annual survey by Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen and research firm Novus shows that 66 per cent of respondents gambled in the past year, an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year and a return to 2018 participation rates.

Not winning anything was the primary reason given by players who stopped gambling in the [...]