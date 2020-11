Sydney-listed supplier and social casino operator Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 6 per cent fall in revenue to AUD$4.14bn for its financial year ended 30 September, despite strong growth from its Digital operations.

The overall fall reflected a 32 per cent decline in land-based gaming revenue, driven by the impact of Covid-related venue closures and social distancing restrictions, partially offset by a 32 per cent improvement in digital revenue.

Revenue from the Americas fell by 30 per [...]