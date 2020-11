Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 27 per cent to $61.2m in October.

Following the start of the new NFL season in September, American football generated the bulk of the total with wagers of $38.5m, with baseball contributing $8.0m and basketball $2.3m.

Sports Parlay Cards contributed a further $7.1m during the month, while other sports accounted for wagers of $5.3m.

Mississippi Sports Betting Handle: October 2020 (US$)

The Coastal region’s 12 casinos saw wagers increase [...]