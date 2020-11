Shares in Catena Media slumped by more than 13 per cent in Stockholm Thursday after the lead generation specialist posted a 6 per cent fall in third quarter revenue to €24.9m.

Revenue from the company's core casino business declined by 2 per cent to €16.0m as new depositing customers (NDCs) fell by 5 per cent to 94,710, while sports betting revenue decreased by 13 per cent year-on-year to €7.5m, as growth slowed due to lower margins [...]