Delaware’s regulated sports betting market contracted in October as total wagers fell by 8 per cent year-on-year to $8.9m.

Wagering activity was lower than a year ago but climbed by 22 per cent compared to the previous month, with market leader Delaware Park generating more than half of October’s total with wagers of $4.9m, although this was down 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Harrington Raceway was the next biggest operator as wagers [...]