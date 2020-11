Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total gross gaming revenue (GGR) decrease by 5 per cent to DKK1.53bn (€205.9m) in the third quarter of 2020.

After posting a 33 per cent decline in GGR during the second quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue improved in Q3 despite declines in sports betting and online casino gaming.

Q3 2020 Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (DKK)

Sports betting GGR declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to DKK558m, representing [...]