Toronto-listed iGaming platform provider Bragg Gaming Group has reported a 72 per cent increase in group revenue to €11.7m in the third quarter of 2020, benefiting the successful launch of 14 new operators during the period.

Revenue was up 3 per cent over the previous quarter as Bragg expanded its geographic presence with launches in the regulated markets of Denmark and Latvia via its Oryx Gaming subsidiary.

Total bets placed through Bragg’s platform nearly doubled to €3.3bn [...]