France’s regulated online betting and gaming market has recovered to a level significantly higher than before the COVID-19 crisis, as gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased by 17 per cent year-on-year to €405m.

After a difficult second quarter period impacted by the cessation of sports competitions, Q3 GGR climbed 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter, buoyed by strong growth in sports betting.

Sports betting amounts wagered rose 49 per cent to €1.6bn, with GGR climbing 6 per cent year-on-year to [...]