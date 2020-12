West Virginia’s licensed casino operators collected a record $121.1m in combined wagers from sports betting and iGaming during the month of November.

The state’s five sportsbooks saw total sports betting wagers increase by 47 per cent year-on-year to $48.5m for the four-week period ended 28 November.

This comprised $20.1m from retail sports betting and $28.4m from online sports betting, an increase of 20 per cent and 74 per cent respectively compared to the same period last year.

November [...]