Delaware’s regulated iGaming market has recorded a 51 per cent increase in net revenue to $569,069 in November.

Total iGaming wagers at the state’s three licensed operators rose by 33 per cent year-on-year to $16.4m, with Delaware Park accounting for $6.2m, Dover Downs $6.1m and Harrington Raceway $4.2m.

A total of $15.9m was paid out in winnings during the month, generating net revenue of $568,069 for the three operators.

Video lottery games represented the bulk of the total [...]