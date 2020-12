Britain’s betting and online gaming market posted its second consecutive month of growth in October, with the increase in revenue predominantly driven by higher sports betting margins.

Total gross gaming yield (GGY) amounted to £542m in October, an increase of 29 per cent versus the previous month, with growth in active player numbers and number of bets placed across all product verticals.

Online real event betting saw the biggest growth in October as GGY climbed by 53 [...]