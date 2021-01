Licensed online betting and gaming operators in Portugal enjoyed a strong performance during the third quarter of 2020 as gross gaming revenue climbed 56 per cent to a record €84.2m.

After a decline in the second quarter as a result of COVID-19, the country’s 14 licensed operators benefited from a return to growth in sports betting in Q3 as gross gaming revenue (GGR) climbed 64 per cent year-on-year to €42.5m.

The bulk of the total was derived [...]