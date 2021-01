Stockholm-listed online betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has recorded a near four-fold increase in underlying EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 following its strongest ever quarterly revenue performance.

Kindred said in a trading update Tuesday that gross winnings revenue for the fourth quarter climbed by 54 per cent year-on-year to £365m, driven by an 11 per cent increase in active customer numbers to 1.78m.

The company also benefited from higher-than-normal sports betting margin of approximately [...]