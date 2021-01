Shares in Gamesys Group climbed by 4 per cent in London Tuesday after the online gaming operator revealed that its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2020 would be at or above the upper end of current market expectations.

Following a continued strong performance during the final quarter of the year, Gamesys said that the integration of operations had progressed as expected during the year, despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also noted [...]