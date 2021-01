Delaware’s three licensed iGaming operators enjoyed a strong performance in 2020 as total net revenue soared by 133 per cent to $8.4m during the year.

In a strong finish to the year, total amounts played increased by 90 per cent to $17.5m in December. With $16.9m paid out in winnings, this generated net revenue of $698,477 for the three operators, an increase of 128 per cent year-on-year.

Video lottery games once again represented the bulk of the [...]