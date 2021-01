New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market has recorded a 17 per cent fall in total gaming revenue to $2.89bn in 2020, with a decline in the land-based sector offsetting strong growth in iGaming and sports betting.

With Covid-related restrictions continuing to weigh on the land-based sector, casino revenue fell by 44 per cent to $1.51bn in 2020, with slot machine win down 43 per cent at $1.09bn and table game win declining 44.5 per cent [...]