Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total revenue decline by 22 per cent to $2.65bn in 2020, as the negative effects of COVID-19 offset strong performances from newer gambling initiatives such as sports betting and iGaming.

Due to the pandemic, casino closure days totalled 1,473 in 2020, or 33 per cent of the number of days the 13 land-based casinos would have been operating in a normal year.

As a result, revenue from slot machines declined [...]