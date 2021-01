Britain’s Gambling Commission has said that the second COVID-19 lockdown in November had a limited impact on online gambling behaviour, with total online gross gambling yield (GGY) falling by 13 per cent month-on-month to £471.5m.

This was driven by a 28 per cent decrease in real event sports betting GGY as betting margins normalised after their high levels in October.

Sports betting continued to be the largest vertical by GGY, with the number of bets placed climbing [...]