London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported its 20th consecutive quarter of double digit online net gaming revenue growth, although lower retail revenue due to Covid-related store closures meant that full year net revenue was in line with the prior year.

Fourth quarter online net gaming revenue (NGR) increased by 41 per cent compared to the same period last year, benefiting from sports betting NGR growth of 59 per cent and gaming NGR growth of [...]