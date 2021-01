Licensed sportsbook operators in Mississippi recorded a 13 per cent increase in total wagers to $55.3m in December.

Wagers were up 1.5 per cent compared to the previous month, with American football contributing the bulk of the total with wagers of $27.0m, with basketball at $15.1m, Sports Parlay Cards at $8.2m and other sports the remaining $5.0m.

The Coastal region’s 12 casinos saw wagers increase by 23 per cent year-on-year to $37.6m, with American football wagers climbing [...]