Nevada’s land-based casinos recorded a 40 per cent increase in net income to $2.89bn for the year ended 30 June 2020, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on results for the final three months of the fiscal year.

The latest data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows that 267 casinos in Nevada grossed $1m or more in gaming revenue during the year.

Together, these casinos generated total revenue of $18.35bn, a decline of 25 per [...]