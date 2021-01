New York-listed Las Vegas Sands recorded a 74 per cent drop in net revenue to $3.61bn in 2020, despite seeing signs of improvement during the final quarter of the year.

Net revenue in the final quarter fell by 67 per cent to $1.15bn, as revenue from Macao operations declined by 70 per cent to $675m and revenue from Marina Bay in Singapore fell by 60 per cent to $345m.

Las Vegas properties contributed a further $150m in [...]