Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has seen net win soar by 148 per cent to AUD$44.6m in its fiscal second quarter ended 31 December.

The operator recorded a 303 per cent increase in turnover from its Australian and US sports betting businesses to $1.20bn during the period, with turnover in Australia climbing 194 per cent to $543.3m and US turnover soaring 482 per cent year-on-year to $654.9m.

Within the US, New Jersey remained PointsBet’s biggest market as [...]