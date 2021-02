Illinois’ regulated sports betting market hit a new monthly high in November as total sports wagers increased to $449.2m during the month.

Total wagers from the state’s eight operational sportsbooks were up 3 per cent compared to the previous month, comprising $433.7m in online sports betting wagers and just $15.5m in retail wagers.

A total of $335.5m was bet on professional sports in November, with $113.6m wagered on college sports, and a further $169,428 wagered on motor [...]