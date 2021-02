New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has reported a 58.5 per cent drop in operating revenue to $686.0m for the fourth quarter of 2020, with the development of its WynnBET online casino and sports betting offering beginning to aid its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue declined across the company’s US and Macau operations as a result of restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, with Wynn Macau seeing the biggest drop as revenue fell by 65 [...]