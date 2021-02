New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has posted record results following a transformational year for the company.

In its preliminary results for the full year, GNOG said that it expects 2020 gross gaming revenue to be in the region of $101m, an increase of around 66 per cent compared to the previous year’s $60.9m.

As a result, operating income is expected to climb 38 per cent year-on-year to around $23m, including $4m to $5m [...]